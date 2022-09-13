Can Manchester United come out of their disastrous start? 

After a disappointing first month in the Summer transfer window, Manchester United went in big and registered a set of decent signings to take them through in the Erik Ten Hag era.

Ten Hag’s side came under the radar after their disastrous start to the Premier League and were labelled as not Premier League material. Since then, a lot has changed, and there’s progress around the Old Trafford side as they look to reform and rejuvenate this season.

While the transfers are confirmed, Erik Ten Hag has gone aggressively after the dressing room, making amends to personnel to ensure he gets his combinations right. Some of these changes include key players who’ve been at the club for ages.

However, these changes seem to feel like they have been coming for a long time and based on how United played in the last two games, there's renewed hope.

Here’s a look at the big developments at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez stamps his authority in the Premier League

After successive defeats, the 5ft 9in centre-back was questioned for his lack of height. Still, since then, he has lifted the team and himself with outstanding performances against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.

His aggression and the style of play won the hearts of fans over the game weeks. What Martinez brought was fighting spirit – something United hadn't seen for ages and motivated the side to perform better.

Martinez has paired up brilliantly with Raphael Varane in ensuring United’s defence is where it needs to be. Speaking to the media, Jadon Sancho praised the duo’s combo at the back and their impact on the team. This was evident even during United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal.

He added that Martinez brings a lot of strength and courage to the team.

“The defence is playing well, but it’s not just the defence; it’s everyone on the pitch; everyone is putting in 100%, we’re working on this on the training pitch, and we have to keep giving 100% to get the results.”

Casemiro Delighted

The footballing world took a second look after Casemiro was announced as a Manchester United player. It was something that nobody expected coming. But ever since the five-time Champions League winner announced his intentions to be a part of the Red Devils, excitement levels have been intense.

Probably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Casemiro added that he felt like he was an 18, 19-year-old right now. As he gets into the side, he intends to make his name in the Premier League.

Coming off the bench on several occasions, but expectations are with Casemiro to take a lead role in United’s next few games.

End of the road for Phil Jones

It looks like the veteran defender will not have a spot in United’s team card this season as Erik Ten Hag has set his expectations clear that he will not be a part of the squad.

The 30-year-old has been officially told that he will not be a part of the first team by the management. Jones has played for United 229 across competitions and is a Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League winner.

But there is only space for 24 players in the first-team dressing room at Carrington, and The Sun is reporting that Jones, along with Brandon Williams and Alex Tuanzebe, have been told to move to the U23s’ dressing room instead.

Ten Hag’s decision is a disappointment for Jones, who was expected to leave this summer. Williams and Axel Tuazebe were also listed for transfer, but Ten Hag opted to keep them due to injuries, which scuppered their chances of securing moves.

Captain benched?

Erik Ten Hag is making a bold decision and benching the United captain Harry Maguire. Maguire was seen in the starting numbers in the opening games, but with Martinez and Varane making quite the combination, it seems like Maguire will be spending most of his time on the bench.

Maguire was not a favourite last season. Manager Ten Hag ideally must be looking at giving him space to win back his confidence and prove that he is starting material.

Cristiano Ronaldo is here to stay!

After weeks of speculation and a dozen clubs approached, Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t going anywhere – at least until next year. The start of the transfer window saw the legend linked to several leading clubs such as Juventus, Chelsea, and Athletico Madrid.

With the summer window closing and no exit transfer confirmed, it will be upto the manager to see what he could get off the 387year old legend. He wasn’t too pleased early in the season with him being benched, but it looks like he will have to continue starting as a substitute with the signing of Antony from Ajax.

Ten Hag is happy that he is staying, but he expressed several strong sentiments about his wanting to be a part of the side. In a recent presser, he added that Ronaldo would need to be fit if he intends to continue to play a role in the side.

‘I will be his friend; sometimes, I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation,’ said Ten Hag about his carrot-and-stick approach to Ronaldo. ‘As we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season, and you can not miss the pre-season.’

The striker was not a part of the pre-season United tour to Thailand and Australia. This might have triggered this reaction from Ten Hag, but the dutchman understands that he is still an essential player for the side.

Ever since their legend returned, he has ended up being the team's top goalscorer last season, but there were several questions raised amongst the fans about whether he was committed to his club in the long run.

With a new manager, this might be the year Ronaldo strikes back and shows the world what a world-class talent he is.

United Spending big!

After the side failed to sign a single player in the first few weeks of the transfer window, United finished the summer transfer market with a massive statement, with a whopping 220 million pounds spent, including the price for Antony Matheus de Santos from Ajax.

After the side failed to sign a single player in the first few weeks of the transfer window, United finished the summer transfer market with a massive statement, with a whopping 220 million pounds spent, including the price for Antony Matheus de Santos from Ajax.

