Can Man City close the gap on Liverpool next season?

Liverpool’s march to the Premier League title in 2020 may have been put on hold. But even the team’s bitterest rivals accept it’s the Anfield club’s year. Whether or not they get to lift the trophy is still in the hands of FA decision-makers but the fact remains they boast an almost unassailable lead.

Their dominance – part the coming-of-age of a talented squad and part the lack of quality throughout the rest of the division – will understandably have the Manchester clubs as well as Spurs, and Chelsea wondering what they have to do to close the gap.

With Man City the closest in 2019-2020, it’ll be Guardiola’s men who Jurgen Klopp will fear most next season. But what needs to happen at the Etihad stadium to fix City’s weaknesses this year and what impact might the impending Champions League ban have on those ambitions?

A cloud lingers over the Eithad Stadium

It’s true, there’s a cloud over City that could scupper any plans they have of usurping Liverpool. The optimism of Guardiola’s men at the beginning of the season, which saw them odds-on in Premier League betting to retain their title, has not only dissipated but turned quite sour in the wake of their Champions League ban. This recently culminated in star man Kevin De Bruyne telling bet365 he would have to reconsider his future if City’s expulsion was not successfully appealed.

It could mean the loss of their talented creative midfielder along with the departing David Silva and the possibility, with Sergio Aguero’s contract up next year, of the Argentinian parting ways with the club too. With Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane also gaining attention from major clubs around Europe, a premature Champions League exit before the competition has even begun could see Guardiola’s frontline decimated.

Harder next year for Liverpool

Assuming Man City do keep the majority of their stars for 2020/2021, they’ll need to address their biggest problem this season: their defence. Precipitated by the serious injury suffered by centre-back Aymeric Laporte, City have looked light in the area all season. John Stones hasn’t looked settled and the club lost the talismanic figure of Vincent Kompany during the summer.

It meant that Guardiola was witness to his team outscoring Liverpool in 2019-2020 but conceding 10 more goals. That’s been a crucial factor in the team suffering seven league defeats to Liverpool’s single loss against Watford. For the Etihad stadium to be rocking again, the team will have to strengthen the depth of their defensive unit. But it’s not just City’s issues that have left Liverpool waltzing to their first Premier League title.

The rest of the league has been poor. If you believe former Arsenal great Ian Wright, Jurgen Klopp’s men have simply been too good. But their strong showing is only half the story. This year’s Premier League is awash with inconsistency and the competition’s traditional contenders have suffered lacklustre seasons.

Man Utd and Chelsea have not been able to string wins together, Spurs have struggled to build upon the qualities they showed in 2019, and Arsenal have drawn far too many games. It’s meant the likes of newly promoted Sheffield Utd and Wolves looking like better bets for a Champions League spot.

City to run Liverpool closer in 2020-2021

Getting Laporte back is critical to City’s fortunes. Adding another defender will also help their cause. The Champions League ban is a concern that lingers, but if they hold on to their best attacking players, being out of Europe does have the benefit of allowing the team to concentrate on the league. Other improving teams like Man Utd and Chelsea, as well as a full pre-season for Jose Mourinho at Spurs, will also make Liverpool’s quest for potential back-to-back leagues more difficult.

