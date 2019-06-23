Can Liverpool Defend the UCL Title Next Season? Bookies Say: Unlikely!

A number of big-name sportsbooks have just released the outright best on the Champions League winner. It might seem way too early to discuss the clubs’ chances of winning the title, but the odds aren’t getting any better than this.

We’ll have to wait until May 30 next year to find out who’s going to lift the trophy, but bookies are unanimous that Liverpool isn’t the main favorite. According to them, it’s very likely there’s going to be a new club champion of the Old Continent in 2020.

Man City Are Going for It?

So far only one club has managed to retain the Champions League for more than one season. It’s of course, Real Madrid, a team that won it three times in a row, starting with the season 2015-16. Liverpool players are surely very determined to give it a try, but all the sportsbooks that have this type of outright bet in the offer say such a scenario is pretty unlikely.

One of the main reasons why people love betting on futures bets is that the odds given in advance are usually pretty good. Even the odds of the biggest favorite to win the Champions League next season seem really attractive. For instance, there are some soccer betting sites for US players that give some pretty attractive odds on the main trophy candidate. And the team we’re talking about is Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s boys have set their eyes on this title years ago, but so far, they haven’t been able to make this dream a reality. Actually, one of the main reasons why Guardiola was brought to the club was to help the team go one step further. And a logical step further, after winning the Premier League on several occasions, as well as the FA Cup and the League Cup, is to grab the Champions League trophy.

And for a couple of seasons now, bookies thought of them as prime candidates for bagging the trophy. Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, the trophy stayed far away from them. But that might change in the upcoming season. They’ve been building up a team that can fight on several fronts at once and if they bring a few more players in, Man City could go for a quadruple (domestic league, two domestic cups, and the UCL).

Possible Dark Horses of the UCL

The boys in blue do seem capable of achieving wonders this season, but the trouble is that other clubs have basically the same plans. And many other clubs have already signed some players who seem capable of winning trophies on their own. Barcelona, for example, have signed Antoine Griezmann and there are rumors that Neymar could be returning to the south of Spain.

That’s why it’s not surprising that this team is the second-biggest favorite for winning the UCL title next May. The third in line is Liverpool, followed by Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, Bayern Munich, and last season’s finalist Tottenham. Ajax, the team that reached the semi-finals in 2019, is once again among the biggest underdogs.

Is It Time for the Island to Turn Red?

When asked what they would pick if they had a choice between the Champions League title and the Premier League trophy, most of the Reds’ fans went for the latter option. It seems that winning the first title since the Premier League was established is the number 1 priority for Liverpool. This exactly might be the reason why the bookies aren’t too optimistic about this team’s chances on the continental stage.

Speaking of bookies, they’re not giving Liverpool too good odds on winning the Premier League either. Once again, it’s Manchester City that’s the main favorite. We saw a two-horse race in the Premiership last season, which eventually did go to Man City favor who finished with a single point more than Liverpool. Sportsbooks and pundits alike think that a similar scenario awaits us in the 2019-20 season. But, this time, the race could go the other way. Liverpool seem extremely motivated to make their Premier League dreams come true.

And that’s been something they’ve been waiting for a long time. Mind you, Liverpool is the only one of the ‘top 6’ teams that still doesn’t have an EPL trophy to their name. This competition was established in the season 1992-93 and since, only six clubs have won the title, namely Manchester United (13 times), Chelsea (five times), Manchester City (four times), Arsenal (three times), Blackburn (once), and Leicester City (once). As of 2019, Liverpool still have zero Premier League trophies.

Actually, the last time the Reds won the English top flight was back in the season 1989–90, when this competition was called The Football League. But that might change soon. Liverpool players seem very confident about their abilities to do well on several fronts in the upcoming season. Most of their players are still in their twenties, including their key men, e.g. Virgil van Dijk (28), Mohamed Salah (27), Alisson (26), etc. Actually, as of this moment, only four players from Liverpool first squad are over thirty.

Speaking of the Liverpool squad, although their manager Jürgen Klopp has stated that they don’t need any improvements, we might see some players coming in after all. Although a recent transfer rumor about Coutinho returning to Merseyside seems far-fetched, the Brazilian is apparently dissatisfied with the life in PSG and is looking to return to England. Other players linked to Liverpool include Marco Asensio, Deni Ceballos, and Nicolas Pepe. If any of these guys decide to become new Reds, it would drastically improve this team chances of winning at least one major tournament.