Can Arsenal’s Signings WIN Them The Premier League?! 🏆 | Sky Mobile Transfer Show

Welcome back to the Sky Mobile Transfer Show where this week Dougie Critchley is joined by James Allcott and Clive Palmer to discuss all things Arsenal, specifically whether their 6 summer signings to date make them Premier League favourites.

Hear our thoughts on whether Mikel Arteta made the right decision choosing Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko? Is Martin Zubimendi the bargain of the summer? Will Noni Madueke defy the doubters after swapping Chelsea for the Emirates? Is Christian Norgaard in fact an upgrade in midfield? And does Cristhian Mosquera have the attributes to succeed at Arsenal?

We also put those signings up against Liverpool’s. Do the additions of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike just make Arne Slot’s Champions simply too strong? Is there any downside to signing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak?

As for the other contenders, is Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea team ready for an assault on the title after bringing in the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, with Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato potentially to come? Could Rayan Cherki step up and replace the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne’s output at Man City?

TIMECODES

00:00 – Viktor Gyökeres

05:58 – Martín Zubimendi

07:43 – Christian Nørgaard

09:43 – Noni Madueke

11:39 – Gabriel Martinelli

12:28 – Eberechi Eze

15:34 – Cristhian Mosquera and Squad depth

17:19 – Will Liverpool be as good as they look?

24:15 – Can Liverpool keep everyone happy?

27:11 – Will Manchester City contend?

30:05 – Are Chelsea in the mix?

31:57 – Who will win the league?

33:52 – Switch of the Week

