Can Arsenal catch the eye of Erling Haaland? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On Monday’s edition of ESPN Extra Time, the crew discusses:
0:00 Intro
0:07 Would you be bothered if a team owner lifted a trophy before the players?
0:47 Why do Liverpool pundits get frustrated when they give away offside chances?
3:09 Is it asinine to judge players based on the play of their teammates?
3:48 Is there a trophy you won that you didn’t celebrate?
7:27 How often do players pick up their game in a contract year?
9:17 What’s worse: losing a big game or getting vacation cancelled?
9:57 Compare the post- and pre- Abramovich eras.
13:39 Start, Bench, Drop: Hernan Crespo, David Villa, Robin van Persie.
16:15 Can Arsenal get Haaland?
