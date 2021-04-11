Burnley vs Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 11 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
EFL on Quest – 10 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
143 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 11 April 2021
Burnley welcome Newcastle to Turf Moor for more Sunday action from the Premier League. The last time these two teams met, Newcastle won 3-1.