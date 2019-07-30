Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Burnley v OGC Nice Highlights – Pre season Friendly Match

Burnley v OGC Nice Highlights – Pre season Friendly Match

Goals from Burnley’s pre season match against OGC Nice at Turf Moor.

Previous Video
pre-season

Norwich City v Atalanta Highlights – Pre season Friendly Match

Next Video
pre-season

Angers SCO vs Arsenal Full Match – Pre season Friendly Match

Related videos

Top