Burnley sign striker Wout Weghorst from Vfl Wolfsburg

Striker Wout Weghorst of Vfl Wolfsburg has scored six goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season. He’s signed a three-and-half-year deal with Premier League side Burnley. He will be used as a replacement for Chris Wood.
