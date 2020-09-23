Bundesliga – Top 5 Goals of Matchday 1

The Bundesliga has finally got going again – and our players have carried on where they left off: with loads of spectacular goals. On Matchday 1, the Bundesliga stars impressively demonstrated they haven’t forgotten how to score wonder goals despite taking a brief vacation. In addition to the usual suspects like Serge Gnabry and Erling Haaland, that includes a newcomer to the top flight and a very young debutant who we’re likely to hear a lot more about. Whatever: they all give us the same enthusiasm for the new campaign with their shooting skills.