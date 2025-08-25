Bundesliga Highlights Show – 25 August 2025
Juventus v Parma Full Match | 24 August 2025
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 25 August 2025
Opening Matchday – the Bundesliga is back! ⚽🔥
The 2025/26 season kicks off with drama, goals, and big stories right from Matchday 1! Bayern start strong against Leipzig, Dortmund face a tough challenge away at St. Pauli, while Frankfurt and Bremen deliver a thriller. Promoted clubs look to prove themselves, and the first battle for the top of the table is already on!
Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 1 in our XXL highlight show!
Which team impressed you most on opening weekend? Let us know in the comments!
00:00 FC Bayern München – RB Leipzig
03:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – SV Werder Bremen
06:41 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – TSG Hoffenheim
09:46 1. FC Union Berlin – VfB Stuttgart
12:42 SC Freiburg – FC Augsburg
15:41 1.FC Heidenheim – VfL Wolfsburg
18:16 FC St. Pauli – Borussia Dortmund
22:23 1. FC Köln -1.FSV Mainz 05
24:56 Borussia M’Gladbach – Hamburger SV
26:51 Results & Table
We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!