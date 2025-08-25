Bundesliga Highlights Show – 25 August 2025

Opening Matchday – the Bundesliga is back! ⚽🔥

The 2025/26 season kicks off with drama, goals, and big stories right from Matchday 1! Bayern start strong against Leipzig, Dortmund face a tough challenge away at St. Pauli, while Frankfurt and Bremen deliver a thriller. Promoted clubs look to prove themselves, and the first battle for the top of the table is already on!

Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 1 in our XXL highlight show!

Which team impressed you most on opening weekend?

00:00 FC Bayern München – RB Leipzig

03:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – SV Werder Bremen

06:41 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – TSG Hoffenheim

09:46 1. FC Union Berlin – VfB Stuttgart

12:42 SC Freiburg – FC Augsburg

15:41 1.FC Heidenheim – VfL Wolfsburg

18:16 FC St. Pauli – Borussia Dortmund

22:23 1. FC Köln -1.FSV Mainz 05

24:56 Borussia M’Gladbach – Hamburger SV

26:51 Results & Table

