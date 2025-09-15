Bundesliga Highlights Show – 15 September 2025

Goals, drama and big statements! ⚽🔥

Matchday 3 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga had it all: Bayern crush HSV in a five-goal showcase, Leipzig edge Mainz in a tight battle, while Freiburg impress against Stuttgart. Wolfsburg and Köln share a six-goal thriller, St. Pauli celebrate another win, and Bremen dominate Gladbach away from home.

Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 3 in our XXL highlight show!

Which team impressed you most this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

00:00 Bayer Leverkusen – Eintracht Frankfurt

03:34 VfL Wolfsburg – 1. FC Köln

07:00 1. FC Heidenheim – Borussia Dortmund

10:56 Union Berlin – TSG Hoffenheim

14:07 Mainz 05 – RB Leipzig

17:08 SC Freiburg – VfB Stuttgart

20:20 FC Bayern – Hamburger SV

25:08 FC St. Pauli – FC Augsburg

28:25 Borussia M’Gladbach – Werder Bremen

