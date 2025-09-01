Bundesliga Highlights Show – 1 September 2025
Derby drama and early season statements! ⚽⚽
Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga delivers everything – from the emotional
Hamburg derby between HSV and St. Pauli, to Bayern’s clash in Augsburg and
Dortmund facing Union Berlin. Leipzig, Leverkusen and Frankfurt all look to build
momentum, while newly promoted Köln continue their fight to prove themselves
in the Bundesliga.
Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 2 in our XXL highlight show!
Which team impressed you most this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
00:00 Hamburger SV – FC St. Pauli
03:23 TSG Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt
06:11 VfB Stuttgart – Borussia M’Gladbach
09:29 SV Werder Bremen – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
13:37 RB Leipzig – 1.FC Heidenheim
16:37 FC Augsburg – FC Bayern München
20:53 VfL Wolfsburg – 1. FSV Mainz 05
24:37 Borussia Dortmund – 1. FC Union Berlin
27:54 1. FC Köln – SC Freiburg
30:25 Áll Results
