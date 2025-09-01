Bundesliga Highlights Show – 1 September 2025

Derby drama and early season statements! ⚽⚽

Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga delivers everything – from the emotional

Hamburg derby between HSV and St. Pauli, to Bayern’s clash in Augsburg and

Dortmund facing Union Berlin. Leipzig, Leverkusen and Frankfurt all look to build

momentum, while newly promoted Köln continue their fight to prove themselves

in the Bundesliga.

Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 2 in our XXL highlight show!

Which team impressed you most this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

00:00 Hamburger SV – FC St. Pauli

03:23 TSG Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt

06:11 VfB Stuttgart – Borussia M’Gladbach

09:29 SV Werder Bremen – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

13:37 RB Leipzig – 1.FC Heidenheim

16:37 FC Augsburg – FC Bayern München

20:53 VfL Wolfsburg – 1. FSV Mainz 05

24:37 Borussia Dortmund – 1. FC Union Berlin

27:54 1. FC Köln – SC Freiburg

30:25 Áll Results

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any

highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel

gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else

you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at

https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about

your favourite team!