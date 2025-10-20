Bundesliga Highlights – Matchweek 7 | 20 October 2025

All eyes on Der Klassiker! 👀🔥

Matchday 7 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga delivered goals, tension and pure drama: Bayern and Dortmund faced off in Der Klassiker — and it didn’t disappoint! Leverkusen keep their unbeaten run alive, Leipzig stay in striking distance to the top, and Stuttgart continue their impressive form. Freiburg celebrate a late point, Heidenheim hold Bremen to a hard-fought draw, and Hoffenheim shock St. Pauli. Köln and Augsburg share the spoils, while Union Berlin return to winning ways.

00:00 1. FC Union Berlin – Borussia M’Gladbach

03:43 1. FSV Mainz 05 – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

07:40 RB Leipzig – Hamburger SV

10:55 VfL Wolfsburg – VfB Stuttgart

13:57 1. FC Heidenheim – SV Werder Bremen

16:45 1. FC Köln – FC Augsburg

19:28 FC Bayern München – Borussia Dortmund

23:32 SC Freiburg – Eintracht Frankfurt

27:20 FC St. Pauli – TSG Hoffenheim

31:00 Table & Results

