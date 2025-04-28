Bundesliga Highlights – 28 April 2025

Watch the Bundesliga Matchday 31 Highlights! Matchday 31 of the Bundesliga delivered plenty of drama once again. With the season nearing its conclusion, many questions remain unanswered: Who will secure a spot in next season’s Champions League? Who will face relegation? This round left fans wondering whether Borussia Dortmund can still break into the top four, while Leipzig suffered a heavy defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

00:00 VfB Stutgart – FC Heidenheim

02:31 B04 Leverkusen – FC Augsburg

04:41 FC Bayern – Mainz 05

07:58 TSG Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund

11:29 VfL Wolfsburg – SC Freiburg

13:22 Borussia M’ Gladbach – Holstein Kiel

16:25 Eintracht Frankfurt – RB Leipzig

19:23 FC Union Berlin – VfL Bochum

21:45 SV Werder Bremen – FC St. Pauli

Watch ALL the goals, best moments, and top plays from this action-packed matchday in our BEST OF BUNDESLIGA – MATCHDAY 31.

Which team impressed you the most? Did your club get the win?

