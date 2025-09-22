Bundesliga Highlights – 22 September 2025

Bayern power, Union’s madness and big drama! ⚽🔥

Matchday 4 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga had everything: Bayern shine with four goals in Hoffenheim, while Frankfurt and Union battle it out in a seven-goal thriller. Leipzig stay strong against Köln, Freiburg dominate Bremen away, and Mainz stun Augsburg. Hamburg celebrate their first win of the season, Stuttgart end St. Pauli’s run, Leverkusen and Gladbach draw the Rhein derby, and Dortmund edge Wolfsburg to close the weekend.

Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 4 in our XXL highlight show!

00:00 VfB Stuttgart – FC St. Pauli

03:29 TSG Hoffenheim – FC Bayern

07:37 FC Augsburg – Mainz 05

10:43 Hamburger SV – 1. FC Heidenheim

13:49 Werder Bremen – SC Freiburg

16:56 RB Leipzig – 1. FC Köln

19:43 Eintracht Frankfurt – Union Berlin

23:52 Bayer Leverkusen – Borussia M’Gladbach

26:16 Borussia Dortmund – VfL Wolfsburg

