Bundesliga Highlights – 14 April 2025

Bundesliga Matchday 29 Highlights | Best Goals, Key Moments & Big Wins!

What went down on Bundesliga Matchday 29?! The Klassiker delivered as Bayern and Dortmund battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw, keeping the title race wide open. Leverkusen missed the chance to close the gap, drawing 0-0 with Union Berlin. Meanwhile, Frankfurt cruised past Heidenheim 3-0 to strengthen their European ambitions.

Want to see the best of the Bundesliga matchday? This one’s for you!

00:00 Wolfsburg – Leipzig

03:44 Gladbach – Freiburg

06:54 Bochum – Augsburg

10:01 Hoffenheim – Mainz

13:01 Leverkusen – Union

14:19 Kiel – Pauli

17:15 Bayern – Dortmund

21:27 Stuttgart – Bremen

25:32 Frankfurt – Heidenheim

29:40 Bundesliga Table

➡️ Watch ALL the goals, best moments, and top plays from this action-packed matchday in our BEST OF BUNDESLIGA – MATCHDAY 29.

🤯 Which team impressed you the most? Did your club get the win? Let us know in the comments!

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!