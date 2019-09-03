Home International Games Euro 2020 Bulgaria v England Full Match – Euro 2020 qualifying | 14 October 2019

Bulgaria v England Full Match – Euro 2020 qualifying | 14 October 2019

Bulgaria v England – Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the Group A qualifier at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia. England recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick that included two penalties and Raheem Sterling also finding the net. The match summed up the qualifying campaign as a whole, with Gareth Southgate’s men in dominant form and the Bulgarians struggling for points, but Krasimir Balakov will be hoping his side can produce a stronger display in front of their own fans. With analysis from Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Lee Dixon, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

euro2020

Ukraine vs Portugal Full Match – Euro 2020 qualifying | 14 October 2019

euro2020

Euro 2020 Qualifiers Round Up Show – 14 October 2019

