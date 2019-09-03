Bulgaria v England Full Match – Euro 2020 qualifying | 14 October 2019

Bulgaria v England – Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the Group A qualifier at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia. England recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick that included two penalties and Raheem Sterling also finding the net. The match summed up the qualifying campaign as a whole, with Gareth Southgate’s men in dominant form and the Bulgarians struggling for points, but Krasimir Balakov will be hoping his side can produce a stronger display in front of their own fans. With analysis from Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Lee Dixon, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.