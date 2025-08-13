Build up from Udine! Tottenham Hotspur face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup Final | Inside Spurs
Loading advertisement...
Up next
FULL DRAW! Carabao Cup Second Round Draw and reaction
Build up from Udine! Tottenham Hotspur face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup Final | Inside Spurs
Hear from Thomas Frank, Guglielmo Vicario and Ben Davies, see behind-the-scenes of the build up at the Stadio Friuli and analysis of our opponents Paris Saint-Germain.
Watch Inside Spurs for all the build up for the UEFA Super Cup Final.
SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the Spurs YouTube channel.
▶️ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEg25rdRZXg32iwai6N6l0w?sub_confirmation=1
FOLLOW US!
📱 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spursofficial/
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@spursofficial
📱 Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial
📱 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TottenhamHotspur/
📱 Download the Spurs App: https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/spurs-official-app/
#tottenham #psg #supercup