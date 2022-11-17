Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Bruno Fernandes RESPONDS to that Cristiano Ronaldo MOMENT!

Bruno Fernandes RESPONDS to that Cristiano Ronaldo MOMENT!

Bruno Fernandes RESPONDS to that Cristiano Ronaldo MOMENT!
Arsenal Star Martin Odegaard Talks Erling Haaland & Call Of Duty With Bukayo Saka | Around The Block

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes claimed he doesn’t have an issue with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and explained the apparent frosty reception he gave Ronaldo earlier in the week.

