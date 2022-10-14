Home Review Show Highlights Bruno and Fred goals secure United win at Old Trafford | HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United 2-0 Spurs

Bruno and Fred goals secure United win at Old Trafford | HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United 2-0 Spurs

Bruno and Fred goals secure United win at Old Trafford | HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United 2-0 Spurs
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UNBELIEVABLE Performance! 🤩 | Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch two minute highlights of Spurs’ Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

SPURSPLAY is live! Check it out now ► https://bit.ly/3a9klBi

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the Spurs YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads! ► Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEg25rdRZXg32iwai6N6l0w?sub_confirmation=1

FOLLOW US!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spursofficial/
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/tottenhamhotspur/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@spursofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TottenhamHotspur/

Download the Spurs App: https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/spurs-official-app/

#spurs #manutd #premierleague

Previous Video
Newcastle United 1 Everton 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Newcastle United 1 Everton 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Next Video
UNBELIEVABLE Performance! 🤩 | Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham | Highlights

UNBELIEVABLE Performance! 🤩 | Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham | Highlights

Related videos

Top