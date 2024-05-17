Bromleys Football Manager Tactics Masterclass! 🎮⚽ Ep.2 The Everyday Tactician | Xbox X TNT Sports

Will Nathan’s Football Manager tactics change the game for Bromley FC?! 🏆

We are proud to partner with @xbox and @footballmanager on ‘The Everyday Tactician’ to celebrate the launch of Football Manager 2024 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. National League side Bromley F.C. have given one gamer the chance to join the real world of professional football!

As @bromleyfctv hunt for promotion in the National League, they’re given the opportunity to hire a new Tactician through Xbox Football Manager. Twenty-three-year-old Nathan Owolabi joins the backroom staff mid-season to see if his gaming insight can bring the team a winning edge and score himself a permanent job in football.

With the promotion in sight, what’s next for our Football Manager Tactician? 🔥 👀

#ad #advertisement #partnership #Xbox

