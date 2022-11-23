Home Highlights (UK Only) Brilliant Chavez free-kick not enough to send Mexico through | World Cup 2022

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the World Cup in Qatar thanks to a brilliant free-kick by Luis Chavez, but both teams are eliminated after Argentina’s win over Poland in the other Group C match.

