Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup | 23 April 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – Gary Lineker presents coverage of the second semi-final, held at Wembley Stadium. Brighton are looking to reach the final for only the second time, with their only other appearances in the showpiece match coming in 1983, when they lost to today’s opponents after a replay. United last lifted the trophy in 2016 and have already tasted victory once here this season, when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. With analysis from Alan Shearer and Glenn Murray, and commentary by Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy