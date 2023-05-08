Highlights BRIGHTON 1-5 EVERTON | Premier League highlights Previous Post Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2023 Next Post Fulham 5-3 Leicester City | Premier League Highlights | Five of The Best In SW6 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded 02:12 Fulham 5-3 Leicester City | Premier League Highlights | Five of The Best In SW6 6.1K Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights 828.8K West Ham 1-0 Manchester United | Benrahma Strike Stuns Visitors | Premier League Highlights 2M Lecce-Verona 0-1 | Ngonge hauls Verona out of the hot zone: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 52.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:45 Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Celtic | Celtic Clinch Title With Win Over 10-Man Hearts | cinch Premiership 117.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:41 Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0 | Osimhen secures win for champions: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 511.7K