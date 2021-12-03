Home TV Show News and Interviews Brentford vs Manchester United postponed as the Premier League records highest weekly Covid cases

Brentford vs Manchester United postponed as the Premier League records highest weekly Covid cases

Manchester United’s Premier League fixture away to Brentford on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the visitors’ squad. United made a request to the Premier League to postpone the fixture after being forced to close first-team operations at their Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the Premier League announced 42 new positive coronavirus cases among club players and staff – the highest weekly figure recorded since the release of testing results began in May last year.

