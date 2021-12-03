Brentford vs Manchester United postponed as the Premier League records highest weekly Covid cases

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Manchester United’s Premier League fixture away to Brentford on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the visitors’ squad. United made a request to the Premier League to postpone the fixture after being forced to close first-team operations at their Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the Premier League announced 42 new positive coronavirus cases among club players and staff – the highest weekly figure recorded since the release of testing results began in May last year.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #PremierLeague

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf