Brentford v Leicester City Full Match – Premier League League | 18 March 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League League | 18 March 2023 Next Video Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United Full Match – Premier League League | 18 March 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 19 March 2023 0 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Burnley Full Match – FA Cup | 18 March 2023 0 icon Watch LaterAdded Atletico Madrid v Valencia Full Match – La Liga | 19 March 2023 4 icon Watch LaterAdded Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers Full Match – FA Cup | 18 March 2023 8 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Fulham Full Match – FA Cup | 18 March 2023 52 icon Watch LaterAdded Barcelona v Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 19 March 2023 134