Brentford v Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup | 25 January 2020

Gary Lineker presents coverage of the fourth-round contest, which takes place at Griffin Park, as the Championship Bees take on Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes. The home side reached the fifth round last season, before being beaten 4-1 by second-tier rivals Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. A goal from Emiliano Marcondes was enough to defeat Stoke City here in the third round earlier this month. Leicester suffered the ignominy of losing to League Two’s Newport County in round three last year, and Rodgers will be keen to avoid another upset in this game. With analysis from Alan Shearer and Dion Dublin.

1st Half