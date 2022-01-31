Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

Frank added: “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”