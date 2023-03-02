Brentford 3-2 Fulham | Derby Day Victory! 🐝 | Premier League Highlights

Brentford edged a pulsating west London derby against Fulham to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games.

Ethan Pinnock and Manor Solomon traded goals at either end of the first half as the rivals went in level.

Ivan Toney restored the Bees’ advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half with Mathias Jensen making the game safe seven minutes from time.

Carlos Vinicius netted a late consolation for Marco Silva’s side but there would be no denying Brentford all three derby night points.

