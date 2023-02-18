Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace | Vitaly Janelt in the last minute! 🤩 | Premier League Highlights

Vitaly Janelt scored an equaliser deep into stoppage-time to extend #Brentford’s unbeaten run in the #premierleague to 11 matches.

With the six minutes’ added time all but up, Janelt rose highest at the back post to head home Bryan Mbeumo’s inviting cross and cancel out Ebere Eze’s second-half header for Crystal Palace.

