Breakout boxing stars from the Tokyo Olympics – who are we watching?

Football is undoubtedly the biggest sport on the planet – it is thought that around 3.5 billion people follow it globally and love to tap into the excitement that the game delivers. With top leagues like the English Premier League and MLS to choose from, and tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League to enjoy, it is no wonder football is so popular.

It is not the only sport in town, though! While others like Formula One, basketball and cricket spring to mind, boxing is one with plenty of followers. Indeed, many people who love the physicality of football also love the hard-hitting action that boxing offers.

Many people who like to bet on football also love boxing for the wagering opportunities the sport brings. Betting on the outcome of bouts is an absolute staple of boxing, with illicit bets a common theme throughout its history. It certainly makes any fight that bit more interesting, because you have a personal investment in the eventual result! Thankfully, betting on boxing is now fully legal in much of the US. A good idea is staying up to date with the latest boxing news and gossip, as this can help you place more informed bets.

In terms of big boxing stories, the recent Tokyo Olympics ranks highly. There is always some hot talent to emerge from any Olympics and go on to future success. Top fighters who were Olympic medalists include Oscar De La Hoya, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. But who are the boxers being tipped as the breakout stars from Tokyo?

Bakhodir Jalolov

The super heavyweight division is for the real big hitters, not for the faint-hearted. At 6 feet 7 inches and weighing in at 250 pounds, Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov is certainly one to watch. He took home a gold medal from Tokyo and this confirms the early promise he has shown as a pro fighter.

With the Olympics now conquered, Jalolov is expected to focus on his pro career and many see him as the best prospect in this division. Not only does he have amazing power and strength but his stiff jab is a real weapon in the ring. He also has much better movement than expected for a man his size.

Keyshawn Davis

Although he lost out to Cuba’s Andy Cruz in the Olympic lightweight gold medal bout, many were very impressed with what Davis offered. As with Jalolov, Davis has already taken a few tentative steps into the pro world but we should see much more of him now that he has a silver medal to his name.

With a nickname of ‘The Businessman’, this boxer has great hand speed, superb agility and quick footwork. He also has a decent amount of power for someone at his weight and this is always useful to hit the top as a pro.

Lauren Price

In this truly modern sport, there are naturally some female boxers who did well at Tokyo and are expected to join the breakout group in the near future. Welsh dynamo Lauren Price is one of these boxers and her middleweight Olympic gold showed everyone what awesome potential she has.

Beating a tricky opponent in Li Qian to take home gold, Price is a tough fighter with a real will to win. With promoter Eddie Hearn reportedly already in touch with her, it should not be too long before we see her all-action style and vibrant personality in the pro game.

Galal Yafai

British fighter Galal Yafai is a rising star in the flyweight division to come out of the most recent Olympics. This should be no surprise as he comes from a well-known boxing family in Birmingham, England.

The gold medal he scooped, though, has seen him tipped to take the professional scene by storm, should he choose to move over. Combining great hand speed with accurate punches, good head movement and decent power, he is also a boxer with plenty of heart.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 great for boxing

As with other sports like soccer, boxing relies on having a fresh supply line of talent to remain exciting. Events such as the Tokyo Olympics are perfect for this because they enable those involved with boxing to see who the next stars may be. They also allow fans to get an early glimpse of the next top professionals who could be challenging for world titles. It seems certain that some, if not all, of the names above will soon be ready to light up the professional scene.