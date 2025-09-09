► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

BREAKING: Nottingham Forest have confirmed the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Evangelos Marinakis has spent the last week deciding if his relationship with Nuno Espirito Santo could be resurrected, but Sky Sports News has been told that the Forest owner was deeply hurt and angered by his manager twice speaking out against him, and the club, in public, in the space of seven days.

