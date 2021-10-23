BREAKING NEWS! Nuno Espírito Santo sacked by Spurs!

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham just four months after being appointed as head coach.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League, 10 points off leaders Chelsea, after the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Nuno, 47, signed a two-year contract in June following a protracted search to find Jose Mourinho’s successor.

