BREAKING! Harry Kane announces he will stay at Tottenham this summer after failed Man City bids
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra highlights – Carabao Cup | 24 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
62 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BREAKING! Harry Kane announces he will stay at Tottenham this summer after failed Man City bids
Harry Kane has announced he will stay at Tottenham this summer after a move to Manchester City failed to materialise.