ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens take a closer look at Darwin Nunez on The Gab and Juls Show to explain why Jurgen Klopp saw fit to make the Uruguayan Liverpool’s big striker signing.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC