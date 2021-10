BREAKING: Czech billionaire in talks to buy 27% stake in West Ham that could lead to takeover

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Daniel Křetínský, a Czech business man who is the co-owner and President of AC Sparta Prague, is in advanced talks to purchase a 27% stake in West Ham United. The Czech billionaire already owns large stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s.

