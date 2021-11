BREAKING: Aston Villa appoint Steven Gerrard on a three-and-a-half-year deal

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new Aston Villa head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Liverpool midfielder left his role as Rangers manager to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked last weekend after a run of five successive defeats.

Compensation of between £3.25-4m agreed with the Scottish champions for Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf