Brazil v Switzerland Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Cameroon v Serbia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 Next Video HIGHLIGHTS | Late Casemiro goal secures knockout football for Brazil | World Cup 2022 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Portugal v Uruguay Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 28 November 2022 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Portugal v Uruguay – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 369 icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Brazil v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 342 icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Cameroon v Serbia – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 266 icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Korea Republic v Ghana – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 273 icon Watch LaterAdded Korea Republic v Ghana Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 637