Brazil v Costa Rica – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil v Costa Rica

The great Ronaldo scored twice as Brazil beat Costa Rica 5-2 the last time the two sides met at a World Cup in the group stages of the 2002 tournament. The Brazilians went on to lift the trophy that year and they will need the likes of Neymar Jr and Philippe Coutinho firing on all cylinders if they’re going to repeat the feat this time around. As they showed in their run-up to the quarter-finals four years ago, Costa Rica will relish the chance to upset the odds. Presented by Mark Pougatch.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video