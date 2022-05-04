Bournemouth seal promotion back to Premier League with late win vs Nottingham Forest

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Bournemouth secured promotion back to the Premier League after a tense 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium.

The only goal of the game came after 83 minutes on the south coast, when substitute Kieffer Moore slotted past Brice Samba from close range, finishing a move straight off the training ground, after he was picked out by Philip Billing.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Bournemouth

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage