Borussia Mgladbach – VfB Stuttgart 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Eintracht Frankfurt – Hertha Berlin 1-2 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#BMGVFB | Highlights from Matchday 8!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart from Matchday 8 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 0-1 Mavropanos (15′), 1-1 Hofmann (42′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

