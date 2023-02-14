Borussia Dortmund’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund’s road to the Round of 16 Borussia Dortmund’s road to the Round of 16 Previous Video The Weekend Wrap – 14 February 2023 Next Video Chelsea’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 482 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 587 icon Watch LaterAdded PSG’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 459 icon Watch LaterAdded 23:01 POTTER & AZPILICUETAS LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE | UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea 41.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 07:25 🔙📺 RETRO 🆚 Bayern Munich (1994-2021) ⚽ 35K icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Magazine – 13 February 2023 653