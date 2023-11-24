Home Leagues Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund With an Incredible Comeback to Beat Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund With an Incredible Comeback to Beat Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund With an Incredible Comeback to Beat Borussia Mönchengladbach
Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match – Bundesliga | 25 November 2023

Dortmund with incredible comeback!

Dortmund recovered from falling two goals down to beat Gladbach 4-2 in the battle of the Borussias. Little goalmouth action in a tactical second half, with the hosts holding on for three precious points. What an incredible comeback on Matchday 12! Which goal did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Bundesliga full match

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match – Bundesliga | 25 November 2023

