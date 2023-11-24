Borussia Dortmund With an Incredible Comeback to Beat Borussia Mönchengladbach

Dortmund with incredible comeback!

Dortmund recovered from falling two goals down to beat Gladbach 4-2 in the battle of the Borussias. Little goalmouth action in a tactical second half, with the hosts holding on for three precious points. What an incredible comeback on Matchday 12! Which goal did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

