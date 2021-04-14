Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 14 April 2021
Borussia Dortmund and Man City go head-to-head in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final tie at Signal Iduna Park. The visitors won the first leg 2-1 in England.