Boreham Wood 1 Brentford 1 | First run out of Pre-season 🏃‍♂️

Brentford begin pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw at Meadow Park; Halil Dervisoglu’s close-range finish cancelled out by Timmy Abraham in the second period after Thomas Frank made 10 half-time changes.

