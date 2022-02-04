Bolton Wanderers FC Cuts Betting Links at Stadium 

Bolton Wanderers Football Club is a professional football team that competes in the English Football League One. Established in 1874 as Christ Church Football Club and adopting its current title in 1877, Bolton Wanderers have a long history of entertainment and success. They have encouraged bookies and companies in their nearly 150 years of business and gamblers were counting on their continued interest in the arena. Thus this came as less than expected news.

The Decision that was Taken

Bolton Wanderers Football Club has announced it will disband all the provisions facilitating online gambling at its stadium. They have gone on to say they shall refuse to sign up any new deals with online betting sites that offer sponsorship and partnership with these gambling firms. Having said this Bolton Wanderers clarified they shall respect the commercial relationships that are already in place.

Why the Choice was Made

This was a difficult but necessary resolution that the team needed to conclude upon. It was decided, upon reviewing the problem of growing concern over gambling addiction. Problem gambling has led to a double-edged fall in relationships and individuals, as well as the financial crisis.

Sharon Brittan, club chairperson commented that “problem gambling ruins lives”. The choice of cutting the links to betting sites was an attempt at providing solidarity to the families affected by this scourge.

The club has gone on to say it shall “look at supporting charities and organizations that seek to provide help for those suffering from betting addiction” and refrain from partnering up with corporations having any dealing with the betting industry.

Measures to be Implemented

Neil Hart, reported, “We will not take part in any activity to promote gambling outside the existing EFL [English Football League] contractual requirements.” This measure shall be implemented by removing betting kiosks on match days and inquiring into the nature of business affiliations of a company before entering into contracts with them. Any ties to the betting arena or financial connection with the gambling world would discourage Bolton Wanderers FC from future alliances.

Brittan goes on to say, “We as an industry must do more through our work with Bolton Wanderers in the Community.” This acknowledgement of the wide acceptability of the football club and the promise to use their reach to extend help shows hope for the future.

Comments of Various Members

Chairperson Brittan said, “Latest research shows that there are between 340,000 and 1.4m adult gambling addicts in the UK and over 60,000 young people aged between 11 and 16 are addicted.”

She promised the institution of outreach programs that will allow people to meaningfully connect with problem gamblers and help them out of their addiction. Success shall be achieved when families are reconciled and people can leave behind their compulsive betting urges.

Neil Hart, the chief executive of the club, said they will support “good causes and supporter engagement projects”. The club lottery shall be continued and proceeds from it shall be used to fight addiction. Fundraisers shall be organized and the turnout of it shall facilitate the cause.

Area of Concern

The demographic of young problem gamblers is especially concerning given their impressionable mind and the lure of victory. Children as young as 11 getting access to the gambling world point to a deeper problem that can be tackled only after taking the baby steps that Bolton Wanderers has started with.

Having addressed this, the issue of adult addicts is alarmingly high. Target specific strategy is needed to address this. Bolton Wanderers FC hopes their campaign will have an appreciable drop in the number of this category as well.

Concluding Thoughts

The decision taken by Bolton Wanderers FC is an action for responsible gambling and an instance of solidarity with those affected. It takes into account the darker aspects of addiction that affect minors as well, with projects for helping them. The success of the declaration is yet to be seen.

The effect it shall have on the gambling circle shall become clear with time. We are yet to observe how the betting industry takes this blow for indeed this shall result in a drop in the accounts of the cashbox of online sports gambling on match day.

The companies are yet to respond to the update. One can hope this works out to be a more responsible, ethical step in sports betting, and creates a future of a healthier gambling population.