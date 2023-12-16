Bologna vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 17 December 2023 IntroSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video IM SHOCKED! 👀 Liverpool vs Man Utd reaction | The Gary Neville Podcast Next Video Lazio vs Inter Full Match – Serie A | 17 December 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Lazio vs Inter Full Match – Serie A | 17 December 2023 77 icon Watch LaterAdded AC Milan vs Monza Full Match – Serie A | 17 December 2023 83 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Full Match – Bundesliga | 17 December 2023 155 icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid vs Villarreal Full Match – LaLiga | 17 December 2023 161 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:23 LAZIO-INTER 0-2 | HIGHLIGHTS | Inter continue unbeaten run | Serie A 2023/24 289.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:21 BOLOGNA-ROMA 2-0 | HIGHLIGHTS | Bologna stun Roma to claim top 4 spot | Serie A 2023/24 135.5K