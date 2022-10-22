Home TV Show Biggest surprises SO FAR in the Premier League season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Kay Murray, Frank Lebeouf, Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Do the French eat ketchup?
1:30 Biggest surprises from Premier League so far this season?
4:35 Has anyone told Frank he looks like Stefano Pioli?
9:33 Were any players/managers portrayed as mean actually nice when you met?
13:50 Has Shaka ever thought of running for office?
16:55 Who is better, Bruno or Mount?

