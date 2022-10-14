Bigger miss for World Cup, Kante or Reece James? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On this edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:
0:00 Intro
4:00 Craig Burley’s Ballon d’Or experience
7:00 Golden left arm from Stevie?
8:07 Real Madrid know how to suffer?
12:26 How long before Pep Guardiola regrets letting Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko go to Arsenal?
12:45 Bigger miss for WC, Kante or Reece James?
16:00 Players worried about not getting injured before World Cup?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC