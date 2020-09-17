Big Match Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Ipswich Town v Fulham highlights – Carabao Cup | 16 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
15 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Big Match Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League
A look ahead to the headline fixture of the round. Featuring highlights of the most recent encounters between the two sides.